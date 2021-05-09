Arcadia mom’s house full of love

They may not have come from her tummy, but they are in her heart

PREMIUM

Arcadia’s Diona Fillis had dreams of becoming a mom to many children — but after giving birth to her daughter, she suffered five miscarriages and then a hysterectomy.



Her desire to bear more children came to an abrupt and painful end, but after all the heartache and tears, Fillis embarked on a new journey that saw her become a foster mom to 11 little ones...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.