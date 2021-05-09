WATCH | Hisss! Snake king grins and bags it

Mark Marshall loves his job and says Bay residents are heeding his conservation message

Mark Marshall is no snake in the grass, but he could probably help you catch one if you need him to. And he will do it with a smile on his face.



In fact, if you are ever lucky enough to run into Gqeberha’s own Steve Irwin, chances are he will be smiling from ear to ear...

