Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay Council votes to crack down on land invasions

2018 resolution prohibiting removals no longer in force

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 01 May 2021

It will no longer be a free-for-all with residents illegally occupying municipal land in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Council has rescinded a resolution taken in January 2018 that compels city officials to get the green light from council before applying for court orders to have land-grabbers evicted...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...

Most Read

X