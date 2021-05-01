Nelson Mandela Bay Council votes to crack down on land invasions
2018 resolution prohibiting removals no longer in force
It will no longer be a free-for-all with residents illegally occupying municipal land in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Council has rescinded a resolution taken in January 2018 that compels city officials to get the green light from council before applying for court orders to have land-grabbers evicted...
