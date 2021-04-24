Two suspected gangsters sentenced for separate murders
One shot innocent bystander dead, other just 17 when he killed rival
While the formal bail application of two suspected gangsters alleged to have shot dead three people at a bus depot in Gqeberha on Good Friday continues to play out in the magistrate's court, two other alleged gangsters were sentenced on Friday in the high court.
On Friday, convicted murderer Granwill Bailey, 25, was handed an effective 17 years behind bars after being found guilty of the January 5 2020 murder of Mirlene Wilson...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.