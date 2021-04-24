Two suspected gangsters sentenced for separate murders

One shot innocent bystander dead, other just 17 when he killed rival

PREMIUM

While the formal bail application of two suspected gangsters alleged to have shot dead three people at a bus depot in Gqeberha on Good Friday continues to play out in the magistrate's court, two other alleged gangsters were sentenced on Friday in the high court.



On Friday, convicted murderer Granwill Bailey, 25, was handed an effective 17 years behind bars after being found guilty of the January 5 2020 murder of Mirlene Wilson...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.