Arlington Racecourse going, going, gone for a cool R24m

PREMIUM

A telephone bidding war brought great excitement to an auction for Gqeberha’s Arlington Racecourse — the first horse racing track ever to be auctioned in SA — before the property sold for R24.25m on Friday.



A Durban-based consortium, apparently interested in the 62ha property since day one, outbid two other prospective buyers to have the gavel finally drop on their offer...

