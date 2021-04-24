‘Fake’ perfume worth R1.2m confiscated

Suspected counterfeit perfumes, to the value of R1.2m, were confiscated from a shop in North End on Thursday.



The joint operation, between the Port of Ngqura Border Policing Unit and patent attorneys Spoor and Fisher, saw 751 units of alleged fake perfume confiscated from the North Road shop...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.