‘Fake’ perfume worth R1.2m confiscated
Suspected counterfeit perfumes, to the value of R1.2m, were confiscated from a shop in North End on Thursday.
The joint operation, between the Port of Ngqura Border Policing Unit and patent attorneys Spoor and Fisher, saw 751 units of alleged fake perfume confiscated from the North Road shop...
