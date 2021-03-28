Kids want coronavirus to get lost, so they can be kids again

At the beginning of the pandemic children in Nelson Mandela Bay knew Covid-19 as the “purple germ”. But one year on, these same children have become wiser and know better about a disease that can sometimes be “very dangerous”.

Some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s littlest residents have learnt to cope extremely well and though wearing a mask to school every day can be annoying, they do it anyway.

Most children can’t wait for the day they can play with their friends freely and breathe in peace.

For Gia-Ariella Derrocks, 8, of Parsons Hill, she just doesn’t like how life is with Covid-19 and understands the disease to be “highly contagious”.

Asked what it was like wearing a mask to school every day, she said it was often hard to breathe in the classroom.

The most annoying thing for her was that she could hardly touch and play with her friends.

“You can hardly touch your friends with anything, like when you want to play something and it’s holding hands and you can’t do that any more,” she said.

Amaan Williams, 8, of Malabar, still believed the coronavirus was “something green”.

Wearing a mask everyday really got under his skin. He said it was “irritating”.

“The virus is boring and we have to wear masks all the time. I can’t breathe!”

Wiser than his years, Qhawe Mbabela, 10, of Walmer, said the virus had completely changed his life, but more so for people with comorbidities who had become very vulnerable.

To him, wearing a mask day in and day out was like suffocating in a glass box for six hours.

Asked why, he said: “It doesn’t allow us to breathe like we used to and it doesn’t give us that freedom to breathe.”

Absolutely “everything” bothered Qhawe about the coronavirus.

“I miss going to my friends’ houses and not worrying about where they have been and just not worrying about anything. [I miss] just being free to have fun.”

Qhawe yearned for life to go back to normal.

Yucca Scholtz, 6, of Mangold Park, said the coronavirus was a different type of germ, not like the other germs out there in the world.

Yucca said her mask “sweated” a lot.

She missed hugging, sharing her food, and sanitising all the time could be a bit of a pain.

“Corona makes me sad,” she said.

“I want it to go away because it’s too terrible because everyone has to wear a mask and I don’t want other people to get sick.”

