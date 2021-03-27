Survivors on life after Covid-19
Agony of separation from newborn gave gravely ill mom will to fight
Covid-19 left Sibu Ndoni-Sanqela, 33, deeply grateful and filled with a new purpose.
In January, the Makhanda department of social welfare employee, lying desperately ill in St George’s Hospital in Gqeberha, was forced to hand over the daughter she had just given birth to...
