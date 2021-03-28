Gqeberha fashion designer adapts as Covid cuts matric dance dress orders

Creating bright scrubs for medics and satin pillow cases for beauty salons sees him busier than ever

PREMIUM

When Eastern Cape fashion designer Gerhardt Meiring-Britz lost out on matric dance dress commissions in 2020, he put his sewing machine to work on new items like masks to make ends meet.



Today, the Kabega Park entrepreneur is busier than pre-Covid as he is also turning out satin pillow cases for beauty salons, and designer scrubs to brighten up the lives of medics and more...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.