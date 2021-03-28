Gqeberha fashion designer adapts as Covid cuts matric dance dress orders
Creating bright scrubs for medics and satin pillow cases for beauty salons sees him busier than ever
When Eastern Cape fashion designer Gerhardt Meiring-Britz lost out on matric dance dress commissions in 2020, he put his sewing machine to work on new items like masks to make ends meet.
Today, the Kabega Park entrepreneur is busier than pre-Covid as he is also turning out satin pillow cases for beauty salons, and designer scrubs to brighten up the lives of medics and more...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.