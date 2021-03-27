Your Weekend

Struggling health-care workers given a helping hand

By Raahil Sain - 27 March 2021

Before embarking on its Hospital Heroes project across four provinces, Gift of the Givers made a pit-stop in Gqeberha on Friday to hand over food parcels to health-care professionals working tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic at the Gelvan Park Frail Aged Home, at times without compensation.

Eastern Cape project manager Corene Conradie said the foundation wanted to give social support to the staff who were in distress and had dedicated their time and efforts to elderly residents...

