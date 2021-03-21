Gqeberha’s Xolisa holding torch for SA in world tourism pageant

A Gqeberha woman’s pride in SA’s spectacular beauty and rich culture has resulted in her being selected to represent the country in the Mr and Miss Model of Tourism world pageant.



Had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic, 22-year-old Xolisa Maseti would soon be cat-walking on a Jamaican runway promoting SA’s diversity, but, the competition has been moved online...

