Is EFF’s victory at NMU the shape of things to come?

Analysts divided on whether strong campus showing will carry through to local polls

PREMIUM

Though the convincing win by the EFF Student Command in elections at Nelson Mandela University indicates a change in voter patterns, it may not herald improved electoral support for the red berets in the 2021 municipal polls.



This is according to two political analysts, who say voter apathy, especially among the youth, is still a big problem in general and local government elections...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.