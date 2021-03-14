Produce straight from your garden is tastier and healthier
Grow your own vegetables
Growing your own vegetables for the table instils a sense of living well. Produce straight from your garden is tastier and healthier than store-bought greens; menus are more inspired — and what is grown in excess is gladly received by friends and neighbours.
It also affords one a sense of purpose as attested to by Nelson Mandela in his recollections of obtaining permission to grow a vegetable garden during his cruel imprisonment on Robben Island...
