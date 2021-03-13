Activists welcome city’s name change with banner, cleansing ritual
Just as there has been huge opposition to the renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, those who like the new name want everyone to embrace it.
While some people have said Gqeberha is a tongue twister, Khoi and San activists say in time people will learn to pronounce the name just like their forefathers learnt to pronounce Port Elizabeth...
