No Mething about for new Eastern Cape health MEC

Meth clear about daunting task, including Covid-19 third wave

PREMIUM

As front-line workers brace for a third wave of Covid-19, newly appointed Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth is in no doubt about the enormity of the task that lies ahead, but says she is ready for the challenge.



Meth has one of the toughest jobs in the province because of the ongoing pandemic and the department’s less-than-stellar past...

