Pool is for school, not taverns or pubs

Pilot project to develop competitive cue sports at New Brighton schools

PREMIUM

New Brighton schools are taking the game of pool out of pubs and into the classroom as they aim to develop teams that can compete locally as well as nationally.



Three primary schools were earmarked by Pool 4 Change, an initiative aimed at changing the stigma about cue sports and developing the next generation of serious contenders...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.