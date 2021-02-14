Your Weekend

Strandloper Hiking Trail celebrates magical southern Wild Coast

By Guy Rogers - 14 February 2021

Thunder rumbled over Beacon Valley and we sat on the veranda of our forest hut with the geckoes watching benignly over us and listened to The Rider of Lost Creek on Nic’s phone while I bathed my blistered feet in a tub of water.

Cool air wafted in and our gas cooker hissed beneath a varkpan of water for our tea and the afternoon light dropped another notch, and then the rain came down...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X