Strandloper Hiking Trail celebrates magical southern Wild Coast

Thunder rumbled over Beacon Valley and we sat on the veranda of our forest hut with the geckoes watching benignly over us and listened to The Rider of Lost Creek on Nic’s phone while I bathed my blistered feet in a tub of water.



Cool air wafted in and our gas cooker hissed beneath a varkpan of water for our tea and the afternoon light dropped another notch, and then the rain came down...

