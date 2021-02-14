Private nature reserve in Hankey a perfect spot to get away from it all

Some of my favourite childhood memories are from the camping trips I went on during my school years.



My parents were not keen campers (maybe the thought of traipsing around campsites with five daughters had something to do with it), but I was fortunate to go to a school which gave its pupils plenty of camping opportunities...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.