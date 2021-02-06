Witness in Timothy Omotoso trial stands firm on evidence

Various discrepancies in a state witness’s testimony and contradictions in her evidence lead by the defence for rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso emerged in the Port Elizabeth high court on Friday.



For the second day, state witness Hlubikazi Faleni, 26, sat in the witness box while defence attorney Peter Daubermann questioned her version of events...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.