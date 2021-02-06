Witness in Timothy Omotoso trial stands firm on evidence
Various discrepancies in a state witness’s testimony and contradictions in her evidence lead by the defence for rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso emerged in the Port Elizabeth high court on Friday.
For the second day, state witness Hlubikazi Faleni, 26, sat in the witness box while defence attorney Peter Daubermann questioned her version of events...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.