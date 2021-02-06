Big stink over Nelson Mandela Bay toilet tender

Special Tribunal asked to claw back funds spent on incomplete R24m project

PREMIUM

A probe into a R24m toilet tender in Nelson Mandela Bay has revealed that the tender process did not tick the legal boxes, with plans afoot to claw back the money meant to see 2,000 toilets built in the city.



This was revealed on Friday by the Special Investigating Unit, which has since approached the Special Tribunal established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to recoup the money paid out during the height of the Covid-19 panic in 2020...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.