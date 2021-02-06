Ex-PE woman uses lockdown to write book
NMU graduate’s self-published tale intended to help children believe in themselves
Writing books during her retirement sounded like a great idea, but retirement was a good 20-odd years away and, after all, there is no time like the present, especially during lockdown.
So former Port Elizabeth resident Siphokazi Madlingozi, 40, took out her notes from her Collegiate High School days and used the time during lockdown to write and publish her first book, My Name is Sandi...
