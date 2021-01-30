Hawks hunt 'fake death' insurance claim kingpins
Five suspects make first court appearance on fraud charges
An insurance broker, her daughter and a former Humewood police reservist are allegedly the masterminds behind the defrauding of several insurance companies of R280,000 through the submission of fake death claims.
The trio are still at large but the Directorate of Priority Crimes (Hawks) said on Friday their arrests were imminent...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.