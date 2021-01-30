Hawks hunt 'fake death' insurance claim kingpins

Five suspects make first court appearance on fraud charges

PREMIUM

An insurance broker, her daughter and a former Humewood police reservist are allegedly the masterminds behind the defrauding of several insurance companies of R280,000 through the submission of fake death claims.



The trio are still at large but the Directorate of Priority Crimes (Hawks) said on Friday their arrests were imminent...

