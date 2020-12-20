Port Elizabeth mare stars in classic animal movie
Retired racehorse Jenny Denny changes stride to seize lead in Disney production of ‘Black Beauty’
She was born in Port Elizabeth four years ago — and today she’s a movie star, known the world over.
Having been forced into early retirement, racehorse Jenny Denny was living on a Fairview farm 18 months ago when she was spotted by equine movie talent scouts who realised she was the perfect fit for Black Beauty in Walt Disney’s new production of Anna Sewell’s classic novel...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.