Port Elizabeth mare stars in classic animal movie

Retired racehorse Jenny Denny changes stride to seize lead in Disney production of ‘Black Beauty’

She was born in Port Elizabeth four years ago — and today she’s a movie star, known the world over.



Having been forced into early retirement, racehorse Jenny Denny was living on a Fairview farm 18 months ago when she was spotted by equine movie talent scouts who realised she was the perfect fit for Black Beauty in Walt Disney’s new production of Anna Sewell’s classic novel...

