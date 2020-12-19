A WORD IN THE HAND: VACCINE

It’s hysterical bull, but the pox of anti-vaxxer idiocy persists

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

PREMIUM

“Vaccine” is not a word ​on everyone’s lips in these troubled, trying and disturbing times. Most of us are too scared to even mention this hoped-for salvation from physical illness and financial ruin, just in case it doesn’t come true.



Vaccines have not always — in fact, hardly ever — been looked forward to with such hope and reverence...

