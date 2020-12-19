A WORD IN THE HAND: VACCINE
It’s hysterical bull, but the pox of anti-vaxxer idiocy persists
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
“Vaccine” is not a word on everyone’s lips in these troubled, trying and disturbing times. Most of us are too scared to even mention this hoped-for salvation from physical illness and financial ruin, just in case it doesn’t come true.
Vaccines have not always — in fact, hardly ever — been looked forward to with such hope and reverence...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.