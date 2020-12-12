Works from youthful poets will reflect on a challenging year

A group of young poets from the northern areas will exhibit their lockdown-inspired photography and poetry artworks as part of a youth exhibition at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum.



These are art pieces that the members of the Helenvale Poets club created during lockdown from their homes. They took pictures of scenes around them that ignited words of poetry and documented them...

