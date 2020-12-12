DJs, performers, production company owners on ropes as events canned
In a dark place — that is how people in the entertainment industry feel after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest announcement on lockdown regulations.
Decades of experience, hard work and past successes have gone down the drain as one event after another is cancelled during a season that historically has brought in the most money...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.