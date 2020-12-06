Watch your mouth when speaking to your spouse

PREMIUM

So we’re all, the world over, more or less to have a very strange festive holiday season this year because of the legislated restrictions that come with the Covid-19 pandemic. And for its sins, the Nelson Mandela Bay will have it a little more worse than the rest of the country.



What does this mean for the family? Forget the tourism and hospitality economy, and think about how does our failure, as a region, to respect the rules of this game called Covid-19 is likely to affect behaviour at the home front?..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.