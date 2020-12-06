DIY | Recovered 100-year-old scrap transformed into tea trolley

I needed a tea trolley for the kitchen area of the classroom I taught IT classes at in 2019, to put things like a kettle, sugar bowl, tea and coffee, and some boxes of biscuits on.

Work wasn’t going to buy one, and neither was I — so I decided to make one on the cheap.

Regardless of what one may need such a trolley for, it is so easy and basic to make.

All it took was a few lengths of flat plank and two or three strips of 2×2cm wood, some screws, and four caster wheels.

The wood I used was 100-year-old scrap recovered from a neighbour who had stripped out the old ceilings of his house and was replacing them with something modern.