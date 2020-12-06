DIY | Recovered 100-year-old scrap transformed into tea trolley
I needed a tea trolley for the kitchen area of the classroom I taught IT classes at in 2019, to put things like a kettle, sugar bowl, tea and coffee, and some boxes of biscuits on.
Work wasn’t going to buy one, and neither was I — so I decided to make one on the cheap.
Regardless of what one may need such a trolley for, it is so easy and basic to make.
All it took was a few lengths of flat plank and two or three strips of 2×2cm wood, some screws, and four caster wheels.
The wood I used was 100-year-old scrap recovered from a neighbour who had stripped out the old ceilings of his house and was replacing them with something modern.
It was dusty and dry, but well worth the effort to sand off the old paint and grime!
Of course, the best part is that it was free.
Some varnish sealed the deal, resulting in an attractive home décor item which is also useful.
Obviously, when I leave teaching there one day, it’s coming back home with me.
