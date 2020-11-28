Strict measures needed in Bay, says doctor who tested positive
As a front-line worker, Dr Mthembeni Tebelele said he had always expected he would most probably contract the coronavirus at some point because friends and colleagues around him had tested positive and he had also lost friends to it.
Tebelele, 47, said he had spent a lot of time obsessing how the virus would present and manifest itself...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.