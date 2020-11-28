Foam parties and fun times fade away as nightclub closes its doors
Bay patrons say they will miss gay bar where they could be themselves
It is the end of an era as Port Elizabeth’s longest-running gay nightclub closes its doors permanently.
For decades Aqua nightclub on the corner of York and Prince Alfred roads in North End, with its cage on the dance floor, “dodgy bathrooms” and foam parties was a mainstay of the city’s nightlife...
