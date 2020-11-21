Light at the end of bus system’s corrupt tunnel

At long last there was movement in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday that could finally see those accused of plundering taxpayers’ money meant for the bus system brought to book.



It has been about seven years in the making — and two forensic reports later — and arrests have been made for the billions of rand that was wasted on a system that is barely functional...

