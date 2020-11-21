Uitenhage SPCA’s debt problem

Crunch time at month-end for wages due to council payment delays

Inundated with strays and unwanted pets, the Uitenhage SPCA is drowning in debt as the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality allegedly continues to default on its payments to the pound.



SPCA chair Deirdre Swift said the municipality owed it about R150,000 for operational costs...

