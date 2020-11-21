Hawks swoop on nine high-profile suspects in R73m Nelson Mandela Bay fraud probe

PREMIUM

Masked as payments to Nobhala Inc, an entity that did not exist, more than R1m in funds meant for the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) were allegedly paid into the bank account of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s special adviser Zandisile Qupe.



Fittingly, Qupe, 49, was the secretary of the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay at the time — and nobhala is the isiXhosa word for secretary...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.