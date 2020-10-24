Virtual competition provides platform for local talent to shine

Local artists will soon have a new platform to jump-start their careers in the entertainment industry by entering their acts in a virtual talent competition.

BLC Entertainment, a local production company offering internships and skills development programmes in film and television, is the host and aims to provide an opportunity for all creatives to showcase their talents, as well as to bring attention to Nelson Mandela Bay.

Owner Benito Carelsen said the lockdown period had motivated him to think of ways to continue to make a difference to local talent.

“We were fortunate that the rapper Early B agreed to be part of the judging panel,” he said.

“Early B and two other judges, SABC presenter Mluleleki Ntsabo and local model and entrepreneur Nastassja Louwschieter, will select the top 20 finalists from the videos submitted.”

Carelsen said a website would be created for the public to vote and to watch the videos to support up-and-coming artists.

“After the top 20 are selected, they will perform in our studio.

“We will film their performances and load them onto the website for the public to vote for the top 10 contestants. The process will be repeated for them.

“The public then vote for their favourite contestant after viewing the final performances.

“Once all the votes have been tallied, the contestant with the highest number of votes wins the competition.”

He said the competition was open to everyone, irrespective of age, gender, race or genre.

“If your talent is juggling, dancing, singing, or anything else, we encourage you to enter.

“We regard this competition as a way to jump-start careers.

.

“Who knows where it might lead? Not everyone can be doctors or lawyers.

“Having other skills can assist you to be employable and to be an entrepreneur.”

He said the winner would win cash, a professional portfolio of his or her work done, and would be linked up with an agency to further his or her career.

The other two top contestants will also have portfolios done.

“Hopefuls must send a video of no longer than two to three minutes of themselves or a group showcasing a specific talent via our e-mail — info@blcentertainment.co.za or WhatsApp it to 067 762 8688. This can be done until 1 November.

“The voting lines will be opened when the top 20 have been chosen. Voting costs R2.”

Carelsen said interns at BLC Entertainment were running the project until their contracts ended on November 30.