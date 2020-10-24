Bhisho blames lockdown for new school standing empty for a year

Pupils forced to continue learning in dilapidated, unsafe buildings

PREMIUM

The Eastern Cape department of education has blamed the national lockdown for its failure to hand over a new school in Patensie, which was completed more than a year ago.



The school, which has still not been named, has been sitting unoccupied while pupils from farm schools continue to be taught in schools with poor infrastructure...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.