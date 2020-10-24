Your Weekend

Bhisho blames lockdown for new school standing empty for a year

Pupils forced to continue learning in dilapidated, unsafe buildings

Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi Politics reporter 24 October 2020

The Eastern Cape department of education has blamed the national lockdown for its failure to hand over a new school in Patensie, which was completed more than a year ago.

The school, which has still not been named, has been sitting unoccupied while pupils from farm schools continue to be taught in schools with poor infrastructure...

