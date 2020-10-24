St Andrew’s takes first step towards going off the grid
Wastewater system aimed at creating a sustainable future, says headmaster
St Andrew’s College in Makhanda has taken the first tangible step to achieving its goal of being off the grid by 2030 by installing a unique waste water filtration system known as a Biopipe.
According to headmaster Alan Thompson, issues of service delivery, water scarcity and sustainability in the region prompted the 165-year-old school to take the bold step towards going off the grid in 10 years...
