Grim details of electrician’s murder emerge in court

After bludgeoning an elderly man over the head and placing his body in a chest freezer, his alleged killers went and bought McDonald’s with money they stole from his wallet.

These and other gory details emerged in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday when Ronald Swartz, 26, entered a plea agreement with the state for the July 2018 murder of Petrus Hendrick Scholtz, 70.

Swartz pleaded guilty to charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances for his role in the murder of Scholtz.

His co-accused, Wayne Russouw, 33, his sister Chantell, 37, and mother Christine, 57, have not pleaded. Their trial is expected to begin on November 2.

On Friday, Swartz said that on the day before the murder, July 17, he had been picked up in Central by Wayne and taken to a house in Woltemade Street, Kabega Park, where a plan to kill Scholtz was hatched.

In his plea Swartz said Wayne had told him about Scholtz, an electrician lured to the house under false pretences to fix a geyser, and that he intended to kill him and rob him of his vehicle and tools.

“Chantell and Christine were privy to the discussions and the plan to kill [Scholtz],” Swartz said.

According to him, Wayne then called Scholtz, who arrived at the house to inspect the faulty geyser, which he fixed.

“Wayne wanted me to assist him to kill [Scholtz]. Wayne said he would pay me R10,000 to assist him.

“I agreed.

“Wayne, myself, Chantell and Christine discussed how [Scholtz] would be killed,” Swartz said.