Surgeons give 23 Eastern Cape residents reason to smile again

Boy who lost eyelid in dog attack can open, close eye again

PREMIUM

A 10-year-old boy has been given the ability to open and close his left eye again, two years after a dog tore his eyelid off.



Mihlali Phiri from Booysen Park is just one of 23 Eastern Cape residents who have benefited from free procedures during Smile Week at the Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital since Monday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.