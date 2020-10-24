Your Weekend

Cape St Francis beach ‘land grab’ fury

Cape St Francis homeowners accused of seizing 100m of public space

PREMIUM
By Guy Rogers - 24 October 2020

About 100 Cape St Francis residents gathered on the shore this week to protest against an unusual “land grab” which, they say, has slashed their beach to a fraction of its former glory.

A mix of people, including surfers, scientists, families, elderly folk and children, scaled the sand berm at the high-water mark on Wednesday evening and spent two hours clearing thatch, laid apparently by households in adjacent Barcelona Place and Stavnisse Road to stabilise the sand...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Pitch black Nelson Mandela Bay concerns residents
Ultimate winter comfort recipes – Artisan Breads

Most Read

X