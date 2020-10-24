Cape St Francis beach ‘land grab’ fury
Cape St Francis homeowners accused of seizing 100m of public space
About 100 Cape St Francis residents gathered on the shore this week to protest against an unusual “land grab” which, they say, has slashed their beach to a fraction of its former glory.
A mix of people, including surfers, scientists, families, elderly folk and children, scaled the sand berm at the high-water mark on Wednesday evening and spent two hours clearing thatch, laid apparently by households in adjacent Barcelona Place and Stavnisse Road to stabilise the sand...
