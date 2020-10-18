Midwife’s dream for first home birth centre in Nelson Mandela Bay
Influencing the way we are born, one baby at a time
The way we are born influences our lives forever — and it this mantra that has inspired a Port Elizabeth midwife to birth her own dream.
Sister Colleen Pedersen has embarked on a fundraising effort for the first home birth centre to be established in Nelson Mandela Bay...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.