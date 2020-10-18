Midwife’s dream for first home birth centre in Nelson Mandela Bay

Influencing the way we are born, one baby at a time

The way we are born influences our lives forever — and it this mantra that has inspired a Port Elizabeth midwife to birth her own dream.



Sister Colleen Pedersen has embarked on a fundraising effort for the first home birth centre to be established in Nelson Mandela Bay...

