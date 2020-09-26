Bail granted, but Lungisa opts to remain in jail
Hours after being granted bail on Friday, jailed ANC councillor Andile Lungisa chose to remain in prison — for now.
Exactly what motivated his decision is not yet known, though his family maintained that Lungisa had opted to take part in anger management programmes and his work in jail was “not yet complete”...
