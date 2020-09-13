Three tasty dishes every South African should know how to cook. Do you?

TOMATO BREDIE

“This tomato bredie recipe is one of the five most popular dishes on my social media platforms,” says Cape Malay food expert Fatima Sydow who, together with her twin sister, Gadija Sydow Noordien, is the author of Cape, Curry & Koesisters (Human & Rousseau).

“I feel it’s important to have our children grow up with the taste of Cape Malay traditional dishes. In turn we keep the recipes alive and accumulate fond memories of food, family and togetherness.”