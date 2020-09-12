Manager axed after panty search at popular Port Elizabeth store

PREMIUM

Four women employees at popular Port Elizabeth store have been left traumatised after they were allegedly forced to pull down their panties and reveal their menstrual status to their boss.



The women — all employees at JA Florals Distributors in Fairview — say they were asked to show their underwear to a manageress after blood was found in a staff toilet...

