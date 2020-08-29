DA provincial elective congress: Vicky Knoetze joins contest

Name: Vicky Knoetze

Age: 38

Current position: DA MPL

Knoetze said the candidates contending for the three available positions were very worthy opponents, but she hoped delegates would opt for her to represent them at the highest levels of leadership in the DA provincially.

She said while the other candidates deserved an opportunity to represent the members of DA in a position of leadership in the province, she would graciously accept the responsibility if afforded the opportunity to do so. .

“Having dedicated the past 15 years of my life to the DA, I believe that the experience I have gained, first as an activist, then as a councillor and now as a member of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature has afforded me the insight necessary to represent people at all echelons of the party.

“I have served in both urban and rural constituencies over the span of my career, which also places me in a unique position to represent the interests of all constituencies in the province,” Knoetze said.

She has served as a councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay and has been a member of the provincial executive committee since 2017 as well being the provincial disciplinary committee chair and member of the DA federal legal commission.

HeraldLIVE