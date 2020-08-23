Should sexual offenders register be made available to the public?

Talks about making the sexual offenders register open to the public have raised a number of concerns among experts, who say that it opens up a myriad of problems especially in a country where vigilantism and mob justice are rampant.



An amendment to the criminal law (sexual offences and related matters) legislation is in parliament and does not state the register will be public but has made provisions for more details to be entered and puts the onus on organisations and institutions such as schools to find out if anyone they are employing or allowing near children has been convicted of a sex crime...

