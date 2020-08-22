NMU student gets podium finish in world drone challenge

In a first of its kind, the biennial international BRICS Skills Challenge 2020 took place in a virtual online format, and Nelson Mandela University student Jacques Welgemoed marked the occasion with a memorable podium finish for the country.



Mechatronics master’s degree student Welgemoed, 23, mentored by Damian Mooney from MandelaUni Autonomous Operations, represented SA in the challenge and received a joint second place, with Temasek Polytechnic of Singapore taking top honours...

