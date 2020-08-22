‘Home-grown’ gynaes join Dora Nginza team
Expectant mothers from around Nelson Mandela Bay can breathe a sigh of relief knowing they are in well-trained hands after Dora Nginza Hospital welcomed three new specialist gynaecologists earlier in August.
Trained over four years and after two major exams, the three doctors bring the total number of gynaecologists at the Zwide-based medical facility to 16, with super-specialist professor Mfundo Mabenge at the helm...
