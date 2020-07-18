Jeffreys Bay battles as virus keeps visitors away

PREMIUM

Once buzzing with the sound of tourists, Jeffreys Bay is now a shell of its former self amid the lockdown.



Jeffreys Bay is usually bustling with international tourists in July as it hosts its annual Jeffreysbay Winterfest and Corona Open surf event, but under the lockdown regulations the streets, restaurants and beaches are quiet...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.