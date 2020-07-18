Rare shark attack spotting in SA premieres on National Geographic
A shark called Helen, a whale three times her size and Helen’s amazing attack in Mossel Bay form part of National Geographic’s SharkFest 2020, which premiered on Friday night.
The rare sighting, where the great white shark flipped the script on a humpback whale weighing 10 times more than her, was filmed by a marine scientist living along the Garden Route...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.