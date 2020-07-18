Rare shark attack spotting in SA premieres on National Geographic

PREMIUM

A shark called Helen, a whale three times her size and Helen’s amazing attack in Mossel Bay form part of National Geographic’s SharkFest 2020, which premiered on Friday night.



The rare sighting, where the great white shark flipped the script on a humpback whale weighing 10 times more than her, was filmed by a marine scientist living along the Garden Route...

