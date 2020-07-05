Kruger, Cape Town crack nod on global post-shutdown tourist wish list

Popular tourist attractions the Kruger National Park and Cape Town have been included in a list of the 50 most popular global destinations people want to visit post-lockdown.

The list was compiled by Big 7 Travel and is based on searches on its site, surveys sent to its audience on social media and trending holiday locations on Google Search in the past 30 days.

Kruger was ranked 20th on the list while the Mother City came in at No 36.

No other African destination made it on to Big 7’s top 50 list.

Santorini in Greece, Positano in Italy and South Island in New Zealand were named the top three most popular destinations people want to visit after the lockdown.